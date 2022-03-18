LONDON, England (KSNW) – NBC will be hosting a two-hour concert special featuring Adele on Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. CST.

During the ‘An Audience with Adele’ special, fans will be able to watch Adele perform in her first hometown at the London Palladium. The special will feature her renditions of her most famous songs, including Someone Like You, Hello, and Easy on Me. Any celebrity attending the show will be able to ask Adele questions about her idols and inspirations. In addition, Adele will be surprised by a special guest from her childhood.

Since Adele released her debut album “19” in 2008, she has sung her way into the hearts of fans worldwide. In 2011, she released her album “21,” which won Album of the Year at both the Grammy’s and The Brit Awards. Later, in 2015, her third album, “25,” was released and helped her launch her first world tour. Her latest album was released in November 2021, “30,” which quickly became the biggest and fastest-selling album of 2021.

Adele recently performed at The Brit Awards and took home three trophies. Up until now, she has championed 12 Brit Awards, 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 2 IVORs, 5 American Music Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a People’s Choice Award.

An Audience with Adele. Courtesy: NBC.

For those that won’t be able to watch the two-hour special or simply want to watch it again, fans will be able to stream the concert on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, the following day.