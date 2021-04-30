Andover CVB: Daughtry to kick off Summer Concert Season on July 10

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Friday that after having to cancel the 2020 Summer Concert Season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Capitol Federal Amphitheater® is excited to bring Daughtry out for the first concert of the summer on Saturday, July 10.



Since rising to prominence in 2016, Daughtry has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, producing 4 Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut

album in Soundscan history. In 2020, Daughtry released their newest single, World On Fire, which marked their return to their rock roots and the top of the Rock Charts in the US. The band’s current single “Heavy is the Crown” is out now.

According to the City of Andover, the 2021 Summer Concert Season will be the third one since the Capitol Federal Amphitheater® was completed. Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7. For more information on purchasing tickets, click here.