WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Misha is up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society. She is this week’s featured pet in our Pet Project series.

Jordan Bani-Younes, director of communications, said Misha came as a transfer from Wichita Animal Service after recently having puppies. Bani-Younes says Misha likes to go on walks and explore.

If you want to see more pets up for adoption, click here.

The Kansas Humane Society has the Dog Days of Summer event on Monday, Sept. 4, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at College Hill Pool. Entrance fees are $10 per dog and $1 per spectator. The small dog swim is at 5:30 p.m., and the large dog swim will be 6-7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Wags & Bags Cornhole Tournament will be at 5:30 p.m. at Chicken N Pickle.