MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, July 14, Sedgwick County Animal Control (SCAC) became aware of a potential hoarding situation in Mulvane.

Since then, they have taken around 100 cats, an unknown number of dogs, and a pig, from the property.

According to Sedgwick County, “They were living in unsanitary conditions that posed a clear and demonstrative threat to their health.”

All animals are being seen, evaluated and treated by veterinary partners for a variety of illnesses related to living in what Sedgwick County is calling “squalid conditions.”

(Courtesy: Sedgwick County Animal Control)

With it being some of the hottest days of the year so far, Beauty and Beasts, Inc. says SCAC is asking for donations of Gatorade for their officers. They are also asking for donations of pine litter and metal bowls that clip onto kennels for the cats. Donations can be dropped off at Beauty and Beasts, Inc., 136 S Pattie in Wichita. Drop-off hours are Thursdays from 5-7 p.m., Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. and Sundays from 2-4 p.m.

Some of the cats are being temporarily housed at an off-site facility until the Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) and the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) are able to take in more.

Joy Animal Rescue was able to take in a mother cat and her kittens from the WAS to make room for the cats from the hoarding situation.

WAS is in an emergency state due to it being at high capacity. Therefore, SCAC will only be picking up sick, injured, and aggressive dogs and cats at this time. SCAC will not be accepting any animals being surrendered directly from their owners at this time as well. It is asked that you hold onto animals that need to be surrendered until the WAS and KHS have more room. If you need immediate help, you can reach out to Beauties and Beasts, Inc. for help.

With so many cats already at KHS, they are having a “Better Together” Kitten Adoption Special, where you can adopt two kittens for the adoption fee of one cat, or $25. From Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, the KHS will be hosting the Best Friends Animal Society #BringHomeHappiness National Adoption Event. All kittens can be adopted for $10, and all adult dogs can be adopted for $25.

SCAC is working with major rescue groups to network and find placements for all of the animals in an effort to avoid euthanasia.

The Beauties and Beasts, Inc. Cat Team is one of many helping with the hoarding situation. Daytha Willson, with the Cat Team, says they, like all rescue groups, are in need of fosters.

For more information on fostering with Beauty and Beasts, Inc., you can go to beautiesandbeasts.org/foster.

The Cat Team is also accepting donations at 136 S Pattie in Wichita. If you are wanting to donate in regards to the hoarding situation, you can mark the items “Mulvane Hoarding Case.” Drop-off hours are Thursdays from 5-7 p.m., Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. and Sundays from 2-4 p.m.

If you would like to send donations to the Cat Team, you can at:

Beauties & Beasts Cat Team

114 S Pattie Ave

Wichita, KS 67211

They also have an Amazon wishlist and a Chewy wishlist.

The Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL) is another rescue helping with the hoarding situation.

For more information on fostering an animal with WAAL, click here.

If you are interested in adopting an animal from WAAL, click here for available dogs up for adoption, here for available cats up for adoption and here for available small animals up for adoption.

Once medically cleared and released, the animals will be available for adoption through the KHS, Beauties and Beasts, Inc. and WAAL.