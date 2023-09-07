WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society introduced us to Baldur’s Gate 3 as part of Thursday’s Pet Project segment.

She is a black and orange kitten. She is 2 months old and is small, weighing one pound.

Right now, there are 32 cats at the shelter looking for homes. KHS says they are still in desperate need of fosters for animals.

KHS is also holding a fundraiser for a chance to win two show tickets to see Music Theatre of Wichita’s production of “Cats.” The winner(s) will be announced on Friday, Sept. 8 and will pick up tickets from KHS. There are two ticket packages available – there will be two winners. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit both the KHS and MTW. For more, click here.