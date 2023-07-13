WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society stopped by KSN News on Thursday and introduced us to our pet of the week.

No Handlebars is a 4-month-old kitty. He’s very sweet, wants to ride a bike, and loves cuddling.

Also, during the segment, Jodan Bani-Younes, KHS communication director, talked about the need for animals that are sheltered. He said the shelter is full and is working to stop the spread of CIRDC (canine infectious respiratory disease complex). The best way to stop the spread is to isolate them from other pets.

To see adoptable pets, click here.