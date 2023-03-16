WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society on Thursday introduced us to Doggy Parton.

The KHS says Doggy Parton loves meeting new people and is the definition of a nanny dog. She is house-trained, does great in the car and has been a staff favorite. Doggy is part of the pick-your-price.

For more animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here.

Meanwhile, the KHS will hold a free spay/neuter clinic on Wednesday, March 22. It will be at the shelter, and there are only 60 spots for cats, who will also be given free vaccines and microchips. The spay/neuter clinic is sponsored by Dan & Shirley Roger.