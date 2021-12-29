First female working pony at OJ Watson Park dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first female working pony at OJ Watson Park has died.

Rosie died at the age of 34.

The City of Wichita announced her death in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“She was extremely intelligent and helped the staff at OJ Watson take care of the other ponies,” stated the Facebook post.

The OJ Watson Park Facebook page said, “Rosie was a sweet old gal who was beloved by her caretakers and the community. She will be greatly missed.”

Pony rides at OJ Watson park are currently closed. However, pony rides will reopen in March and cost $3 per person. For hours and to meet the other ponies, such as Oreo, Starbuck, and Toast, click here.