WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In honor of National Dog Day, KSN would like to share with our viewers our fur babies and furever friends!

  • Phog – Meteorologist Warren Sears
  • Gertie – Meteorologist Lucy Doll
  • Kayla, Dexter, and Gunner – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman
  • Schroeder – Reporter Samantha Boring
  • Maui and Hilo – Telemundo/Reporters Sam Montero and Andrea Herrera
  • Wrigley – Digital Reporter Daniel Fair
  • Dakota – Digital Reporter Daniel Fair
  • Dave – Account Executive Jamie Bailey
  • Dunkin – Account Executive Jeff Christy
  • Gus – Photographer/Editor Merry Murray
  • Maddie Mae – Account Executive Mercedes Fergus
  • Mocha and Hercules – Barry and Karen Hager
  • Pepper and Rosie – Commercial Producer Gregory McFadden
  • Bailey – Digital Producer Carina Branson
  • Sebastian – Digital Producer Carina Branson
  • Ladybird – Digital Producer Carina Branson
  • Pixie – Digital Producer Carina Branson
  • Stormy – Digital Director Kevin White
  • Alli – Production Manager Kevin Rider
  • Daisy and Luna – Digital Reporter Laura McMilan
  • Luna – Videographer/Editor Joe High
  • Goose – Traffic/Sales Judy Goodsell
  • Jax – Digital Ad Ops Coordinator Brooke Taylor
  • King Mufasa – Multi-Media Sales Executive Shawna Allen
  • Mahomes – Media Consultant Richea Hitt

As cute as they are, these dogs do not qualify for KSN’s Cutest Pet Photo contest, but yours can!

Submit a purrfect photo of your pet for a chance to win a $250 credit in your name to Wichita Pet Wellness, provided by Wichita Home Works! Entries will be accepted from until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The winner will be chosen by random drawing on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Are you in need of a fur baby of your own? KSN has partnered with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS) to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GBHS, 151 S. 281 Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St, become a “furever” friend to an adoptable pet.