WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In honor of National Dog Day, KSN would like to share with our viewers our fur babies and furever friends!
As cute as they are, these dogs do not qualify for KSN’s Cutest Pet Photo contest, but yours can!
Submit a purrfect photo of your pet for a chance to win a $250 credit in your name to Wichita Pet Wellness, provided by Wichita Home Works! Entries will be accepted from until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The winner will be chosen by random drawing on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Are you in need of a fur baby of your own? KSN has partnered with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS) to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.
From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GBHS, 151 S. 281 Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St, become a “furever” friend to an adoptable pet.