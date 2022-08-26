WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In honor of National Dog Day, KSN would like to share with our viewers our fur babies and furever friends!

Phog – Meteorologist Warren Sears

Gertie – Meteorologist Lucy Doll

Kayla, Dexter, and Gunner – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Schroeder – Reporter Samantha Boring

Maui and Hilo – Telemundo/Reporters Sam Montero and Andrea Herrera

Wrigley – Digital Reporter Daniel Fair

Dakota – Digital Reporter Daniel Fair

Dave – Account Executive Jamie Bailey

Dunkin – Account Executive Jeff Christy

Gus – Photographer/Editor Merry Murray

Maddie Mae – Account Executive Mercedes Fergus

Mocha and Hercules – Barry and Karen Hager

Pepper and Rosie – Commercial Producer Gregory McFadden

Bailey – Digital Producer Carina Branson

Sebastian – Digital Producer Carina Branson

Ladybird – Digital Producer Carina Branson

Pixie – Digital Producer Carina Branson

Stormy – Digital Director Kevin White

Alli – Production Manager Kevin Rider

Daisy and Luna – Digital Reporter Laura McMilan

Luna – Videographer/Editor Joe High

Goose – Traffic/Sales Judy Goodsell

Jax – Digital Ad Ops Coordinator Brooke Taylor

King Mufasa – Multi-Media Sales Executive Shawna Allen

Mahomes – Media Consultant Richea Hitt

As cute as they are, these dogs do not qualify for KSN’s Cutest Pet Photo contest, but yours can!

Submit a purrfect photo of your pet for a chance to win a $250 credit in your name to Wichita Pet Wellness, provided by Wichita Home Works! Entries will be accepted from until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The winner will be chosen by random drawing on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Are you in need of a fur baby of your own? KSN has partnered with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS) to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GBHS, 151 S. 281 Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St, become a “furever” friend to an adoptable pet.