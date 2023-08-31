GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo needs help naming its red panda cub. The cub is a girl and was born on July 5 to her mom Paprika.

Staff at the LRZ have narrowed it down to three spice-themed names in honor of her mother. The options are “Cassia,” “Saffron,” and “Cayenne.”

You can cast a vote online by reacting to the Zoo’s Facebook post or in person by stopping in at the Safari Shoppe or the Finnup Center for Conservation Education.

Votes will be tallied at the end of the day Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Once they are tallied, the winning names will be announced on the Zoo’s website, social media and at the LRZ’s International Red Panda Day celebration that is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Wild Asia at the red panda habitat. In addition to the name announcement, there will also be red panda-themed games and activities.

The Zoo says Paprika and her cub are currently spending time in a private den inside their habitat.

The cub is Paprika’s and dad CJ’s first one. The LRZ says the family is doing well.

“Based on the timing of previous panda births at the zoo, staff believe that while mom or dad may be out to stroll periodically, the cub won’t venture outside until later in the fall,” the Zoo said.

The LRZ said until then, it will provide updates on the cub on its website, Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

“Red pandas are native to the mountains of western China and Nepal. They are adapted to cold climates, and their diet consists mostly of bamboo,” the Zoo said. “The species is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. They are threatened by habitat loss and disease.”

For more information on red pandas, visit the Zoo’s website at www.leerichardsonzoo.org or visit their habitat at the zoo in person.