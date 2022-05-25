WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at full capacity and needs animal adoptees.

In a post to their Facebook page, the KHS states that their kennels are full and that even more animals are pouring in:

“We have over 215 pets in the shelter (not all are ready for adoption yet), and over 240 in foster care. We desperately need your help to save lives so we aren’t forced to make extremely difficult decisions,” said the KHS. “The Wichita Animal Shelter (next door to KHS) is also full with over 113 dogs and 122 cats — those pets are at risk and waiting for open kennels at KHS to transfer to our care for adoption.”

Gunner is 9-month-old mixed breed male dog.

Jules is 10-month-old mixed breed male dog.

Laudna is 2-years 1 month-old mixed breed female dog.

Luna is a 1-year-old mixed breed female dog.

Sardine is a 2-year-old mixed breed male dog.

Sniffy is 1-year 7-month-old mixed breed female dog.

Squish is a 2-year-old mixed breed male dog.

Thiago is 2-year – 2-month-old mixed breed male dog.



















For more information on the named animals in the pictures above, see below:

KSN was unable to identify the unnamed animals in the pictures above. If you are interested in one of them, you can try showing the image to a worker at the KHS.

To see all adoptable dogs at the KHS, click here.

To see all adoptable cats at the KHS, click here.

To see all adoptable small animals at the KHS, click here.

If you are unable to adopt an animal, you can help the KHS in other ways:

Donate. The KHS is a nonprofit that relies solely on donations to keep its doors open and offer services to the community of Wichita and the surrounding areas. KHS states they desperately need funds to operate and continue their lifesaving efforts.

Foster. Fostering at the KHS is free, and they provide the supplies you need. To sign up to foster, click here.

Spread the word. The KHS asks that you spread the word that they need the community’s support. The KHS says they believe they can get through what they are calling a crisis with your help.

Volunteer. You can volunteer at the KHS. They state they are currently dealing with tough staffing shortages. They need your help with walking dogs, cuddling cats, doing laundry and dishes, cleaning kennels and assisting with spay/neuter surgeries in their clinic. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Waiting to surrender your pet. The KHS accepts owned pets by appointment, and they state that they have no available appointments or open kennels left. They ask that if you need to rehome your pet immediately, to please check with family and friends, or try posting your pet online.