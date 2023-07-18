WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is partnering with Pets for the Elderly, which assists in companionship to senior individuals through pet ownership, to save animals.

The KHS is the only participating shelter in Kansas with PFTE.

The partnership allows for up to $50 to be taken off in adoption fees for senior citizens, or those aged 60 and over.

“Research shows the most serious disease for older persons is not cancer or heart disease – it’s loneliness,” PFTE says. “Pets offer affection, unconditional love, fight loneliness, and can help ease the loss of a loved one.”

Animals available for adoption at the KHS can be found here.