WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Matt Fouts with Tanganyika Wildlife Park brought with him Lizzo, the red-crested turaco, on Wednesday’s Wild Side segment.

The birds originate from western Africa, and it is the national bird of Angola. Lizzo is six months old and is being raised in the park’s nursery.

“Her parents had been laying eggs, but they were never hatching, so the last time the eggs got laid, our keepers worked on incubating one and were able to successfully hatch it,” Fouts said.

Tanganyika is located at 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, in Goddard. Spring hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily through May 26. To buy tickets, click here.