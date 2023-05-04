WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jordan Bani-Younes, from the Kansas Humane Society, introduced us to Lyla on Thursday. She is 10 months old and 38 pounds. She loves to run and give kisses. The Wichita Animal Shelter picked up Lyla. The humane society said she deserves a great home.

To see animals up for adoption at the KHS, click here.

KHS is hosting an empty-the-shelters event with Bissell Pet Foundation. Most dogs and kittens are now just $25. The event is running until May 1. In addition, KHS is continuing a pick-your-price for long-stay dogs and adult cats.