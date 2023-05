WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jordan Bani-Younes with the Kansas Humane Society brought in Minnie for Thursday’s Pet Project segment on KSN News. She is 2 years old, 30 pounds and loves to run and cuddle.

Bani-Younes talked about the need for pet foster parents. With a huge boom in puppies and kittens, they need help taking care of the little ones.

This weekend, KHS will host a pet CPR and first aid class in the learning center at 2 p.m.