Pups “paw-ty” in pajamas for special adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Beauties and Beast, a death row animal rescue, hosted a unique event for animals in need at the Reddi Activity Center on Sunday.

The pajama “paw-ty” gave people interested in adopting or fostering dogs the chance to meet 40 pets dressed in their best pajamas.

One woman was hopeful she could find a special pet for a special someone.

“I am just here for my mom,” Jessica Johnson said. “I would really like for her to have a dog. She is recently widowed and hasn’t had a dog in a few years, so we are just looking for a wonderful companion for her.”

The rescue also collected donations for ICT SOS, a non-profit working to end human trafficking.