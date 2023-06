WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday’s Wild Side segment on KSN News at Noon, Matt Fouts with Tanganyika Wildlife Park showed off a baby goat.

The goat was born six weeks ago, Fouts said. He was one of four runts born and has been handraised.

If you want to see one of the 19 newborn goats, head to Tanganyika at 1000 S. Hawkins Lane in Goddard.