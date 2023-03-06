GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the birth of a male reticulated giraffe Sunday.

The giraffe, now one-month-old as of Sunday, was born to mother Kenzie and father Davis, Tanganyika’s tallest giraffe.

The Wildlife Park shared photos taken of him shortly after he was born by their hoofstock keeper Amanda.

Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park

“From the moment he was born, we knew he was going to be a special addition to our family. At only 3-4 hours old, he was already stealing hearts with his long, wobbly legs and curious eyes,” Tanganyika Wildlife Park said in a Facebook post.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park says to stay tuned as they provide more updates on him, such as when he explores his new home and makes friends.

“Trust us, this little guy is too cute not to share,” Tanganyika Wildlife Park said.

Starting on Saturday, March 11, Tanganyika will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.