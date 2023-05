WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jordan Bani-Younes with the Kansas Humane Society brought in Eagles for Thursday’s Pet Project segment on KSN News.

Bani-Younes says Eagles is “the sweetest girl.” She is two months old and has several brothers and sisters. She is expected to reach about 40 pounds.

Currently, KHS has 23 puppies, and they are getting more kittens daily. The kittens and puppies are microchipped. They are also spayed and neutered.

