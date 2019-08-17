Today’s the Day: Let’s Clear the Shelters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Today is the day to Clear the Shelters. KSN is joining several local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. During Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17, participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.

Come out to one of our partner locations!

WICHITA: Kansas Humane Society

3313 N Hillside Street, Wichita, KS

Open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SALINA: Salina Animal Services

329 N 2nd Street, Salina KS

Open 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

GREAT BEND: Golden Belt Humane Society

151 S US Hwy 281, Great Bend, KS

Open 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

When you do adopt an animal, be sure to take a photo and upload it to the Cutest Pet Photo Contest!