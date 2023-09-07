WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An orangutan named Lily celebrated her fifth birthday on Thursday at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Lily is the zoo’s youngest orangutan. Her mother, Daisy, died in January, and she lives with her dad.

As you can see in the player above, the zoo’s keepers celebrated Lily’s big day by enriching her lettuce, parsley and a new blanket.

You can see Lily at the Sedgwick County Zoo anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Sedgwick County Zoo is closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

