‘Who Let the Dogs Out 5K’: Fundraiser to help cover the cost of spay and neuter operations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– ‘Who let the Dogs out 5K’ is an annual fundraiser hosted by Spay-Neuter Kansas to help raise money for the local veterinary clinic that provides low-cost spay/neuters for pets of low-income families.

This year, Spay-Neuter Kansas celebrated their sixth year.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, more than 150 families participated in the one-mile run. Families brought their furry friends and kids along for the run and were able to celebrate with some delicious treats at the end.

Spay-Neuter Kansas is constantly searching for volunteers for more information on the non-profit organization or how to get involved you can call them at 316-263-4200 or visit their website.