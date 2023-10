WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Joe McDowell from the Sedgwick County Zoo introduced us to Bean on Tuesday. Bean is a domesticated rabbit who lives in the education room at the zoo.

He is 5 years old and came from the Humane Society. McDowell said he sheds a lot and likes to rabbit chow, hay, alfalfa, carrots and other browsable plants.

McDowell also talked about Wild Lights at the zoo. It runs until Dec. 17, from Wednesday to Sunday.