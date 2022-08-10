WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emily Davis from the Great Plains Nature Center visited KSN News at Noon on Aug. 9, 2022, and introduced us to Roo, an Ord’s kangaroo rat.

Ord’s kangaroo rats are native to Kansas. They tend to live in sandy areas in the western half of the state.

Davis said they are nocturnal, sleeping deep in burrows during the day. At night, they come out to look for food while avoiding predators.

The Ord’s kangaroo rats mainly eat seeds but will also nibble on grasses and insects.

The reason they are called kangaroo rats is because of their kangaroo-like legs.

Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 East 29th Street North, Wichita, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the exhibits is free.