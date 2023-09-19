WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo showed off a ball python as part of the Wild Side segment.

Ball pythons are native to West and Central Africa, but a lot of people tend to buy the snakes for pets. They are normally found in trees but can be found in grasslands and open forests.

They can live for about 10 years in the wild. Depending on the captivity, the snakes could live about 20 years. They survive by eating rats or mice.

Schanee Anderson from the zoo talked about the upcoming Creature Campout happening on Sept. 23. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 9 a.m. the next morning. For more information on that event, click here.