WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanganyika Wildlife Park visited the KSN Noon newscast on Wednesday and showed off a leopard and radiated tortoise.

A leopard tortoise can live from 80 to 100 years old, and it gets its name from the unique sports on their shell, which helps it camouflage in grasslands. The leopard tortoise can become 30 inches wide and reach about 120 pounds.

A radiated tortoise is small in size. They grow to about 16 inches wide and weigh 35 to 40 pounds. They also live anywhere from 40 to 50 years old.

Both eat lots of grass, succulents, flowers, fruit, leafy greens and vegetables.

Tanganyika talked about Pumpkins in the Park starting on Sept. 30. It is every Saturday in October. Tickets are 50% off for opening night.