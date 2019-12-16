Anna Karina, the icon of French New Wave cinema, dies at 79

1  of  133
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Little River - USD 444 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Sterling - USD 376 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Anna Karina, the icon of French New Wave cinema, dies at 79

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 1965, file photo, French movie director Jean Luc Godard and French actress Anna Karina are shown at the International Film Festival in Venice. Anna Karina, the French New Wave actress who became an icon of the cinema in the 1960s and was the muse of Jean-Luc Godard, has died aged 79, the French culture minister announced Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi, File)

PARIS (AP) — Anna Karina, the French New Wave actress who became an icon of the cinema in the 1960s and was the muse of Jean-Luc Godard, has died. She was 79.

The French culture minister announced her death on Twitter on Sunday. French media said that the Danish-born Karina had cancer and died Saturday.

‘’Her look was the look of the New Wave. It will remain so forever,” Culture Minister Franck Riester tweeted.

“Anna Karina radiated. She magnetized the entire world,”’ Riester said, adding that ‘’French cinema has lost one of its legends.”

Karina made seven films with Godard, her partner at the time, including the 1961 “Une Femme Est Une Femme” (A Woman is a Woman), in which she played a femme fatale. For that, she received the best actress award at the Berlin Film Festival. Other cult Godard movies starring Karina included the 1962 ”Vivre Sa Vie'” (Live Your Life) and the 1965 “Pierrot Le Fou.”

Karina captured film-goers with her large blue doe eyes and acting and singing talents.

The French New Wave broke with traditional cinematic conventions to create a fresh approach to making movies, in keeping with the free-spirited times.

Godard wasn’t the only director with whom Karina worked. Jacques Rivette’s 1966 film “La Religieuse” (The Nun), adapted from the 18th-century French novel by Diderot, was initially banned. The story of a young woman forced into the convent by her mother, who had given birth out of wedlock, was revived in a restored version and presented at the 2018 Cannes film festival.

Born Hanne Karin Blarke Bayer in Denmark, she initially modeled and sang in cabarets before coming to France. She was reportedly discovered, and renamed, by Coco Chanel,thendiscovered by Godard.

Karina also worked, among other illustrious directors, with Luchino Visconti.

In a bold undertaking at the time, the actress later got behind the camera to make her own movie in 1973, “Vivre Ensemble” (Living Together).

Films that Karina has appeared in will be shown on the silver screen again with a retrospective of Godard starting next month at the Cinemateque, a noted film institution in France which she had frequented.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the name of a film is “Pierrot Le Fou,” not “Pierre Le Fou.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories