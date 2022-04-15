WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 28th annual Easter Sun Run is back on-site Saturday at Sedgwick County Park, with a 10K event scheduled for 8 a.m. and the Jeff Wenzel 2-mile run/walk scheduled for 10 a.m.

The run is a fundraiser for Youth Horizons – a Christian faith-based nonprofit that supports local youth and their families through mentoring, residential and advocacy programs.

“We’re excited to return to Sedgwick County Park following two years as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Youth Horizons President Robert Garner said. “The Wichita community misses the traditional event. Our registration has exceeded 1,200 registrants, up nearly 800 over the pandemic number of registrants.

There will be a Family Fun Zone featuring an Easter egg hunt, egg painting, a water balloon toss, inflatables, an Easter egg relay race and pictures with costumed characters. Also, the Easter Sun Run cookout returns offering hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and more.

The event will also offer a virtual run/walk, as it has the past two years for individuals, teams and church partners. All registrants will still receive a T-shirt and a finisher’s medal.