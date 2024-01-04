WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita theater is offering something it says has never been offered before in the city: Pay What You Can tickets.

Roxy’s Downtown says the new Pay What You Can ticket program is part of its mission to expand access to the arts.

“We strongly believe the arts are for everyone,” Rick Bumgardner, Roxy’s artistic director, said in a news release. “This past year, we worked with several local organizations to provide tickets and transportation to students in underserved communities. After seeing the impact firsthand, introducing a Pay What You Can ticket model was the perfect next step for our mission of making theater more accessible.”

Roxy’s Downtown will offer 24 Pay What You Can tickets for opening night performances. The tickets are first-come, first-served and can be purchased at the theater starting at 6:30 p.m. the day of the show. They cannot be reserved in advance. Opening night tickets are usually around $36.

The first opportunity to get the Pay What You Can tickets is the opening night of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The next shows and opening nights are:

Feb. 22 for “Jekyll & Hyde”

April 4 for “Cabaret,” and

May 16 for “Legally Blonde”

Roxy’s Downtown is at 412 1/2 E. Douglas Avenue. Click here to learn more about the theater and entertainment venue.