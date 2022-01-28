KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF — Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will have some extra star power.

The Chiefs announced Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ashanti will sings the national anthem as the Fort Leonard Wood Joint Services Color Guard presents the colors. The national anthem will be followed by a flyover of four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base.

The honorary coin toss captain will be former Chiefs Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Will Shields.

The first 50,000 fans to enter the stadium Sunday will receive free rally towels complements of Hy-Vee and CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

STADIUM HEALTH AND SAFETY

Masks are no longer required at Arrowhead, however the KCMO Health Department recommendations wearing them whenever possible. The Chiefs also said unvaccinated staff members are directed to wear masks. You can read more about health and safety protocols for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on the Chiefs website.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Learn more about what is permitted and prohibited online.

PARKING AND TRAFFIC

Parking and tailgating in stadium-controlled lots is only allowed for fans with tickets to the AFC Championship game.

Parking lots open at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Remember that parking passes must be purchased online before arriving at the stadium. Fans cannot pay for parking at the parking tollgates.

Tickets and parking passes are mobile only and fans should save to their mobile wallet for easy access. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early.

STADIUM GATES AND MOBILE ENTRY

All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at noon for the 2:05 p.m. kickoff.

Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 11:30 a.m.

FORD TAILGATE DISTRICT

Fans will find the Ford Tailgate District in Lot M on the north side of Arrowhead stadium closest to Lancer Lane. The area is free for all fans to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment. The Ford Tailgate District will open at 10 a.m. Sunday.

GEHA DECK

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.

Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles and former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leaders.

LAMAR HUNT LEGACY SEAT

This week’s Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree is Season Ticket Member Esmeralda Orosco. Orosco is a clinical laboratory scientist at a local children’s hospital who has tested over 100,000 samples for COVID-19 and was in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years.

CASHLESS

All concession stands are completely cashless. In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all locations offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

TIMELINE FOR SUNDAY, JAN. 30