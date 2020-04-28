Asian celebrities work to combat racist attacks amid pandemic

This combination photo shows Asian American actors, from left, Tzi Ma, Olivia Cheng, Will Yun Lee, Jeannie Mai and Jon M. Chu. As people across the world shelter in place due to the breakout of COVID-19, some people of Asian descent are worried about what happens when they have to leave the safety of their homes, due to the rise in hate crimes due to the growth of the virus _ which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Asian celebrities are speaking out against anti-Asian attacks that authorities say are on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people have targeted Asians because the virus originated in China. “Tigertail” actor Tzi Ma says he recently was the victim of harassment at a grocery store, while actress Olivia Cheng saw an elderly woman get trash thrown at her by a man who yelled “This is all your fault.” Ma recently participated in a campaign called “Wash the Hate” designed to fight racist attacks.

The FBI reports there has been an uptick in hate crimes and harassment against Asian Americans since the coronavirus outbreak.