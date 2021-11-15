Astroworld tragedy prediction: have “The Simpsons” done it again?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new conspiracy is taking over social media that the “The Simpsons” predicted the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy.

On Friday, Nov. 5, eight people were killed, and hundreds were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. This happened in a crowd of 50,000 people. One person later died at the hospital. The dead ranged from ages 14-27. Of the 25 people that were hospitalized, the youngest killed was 9 years old.

“The Simpsons” is an animated sitcom written by Matt Groening that has been running since 1989. The show is a satirical depiction of an average American family, the Simpsons, who journey through life experiencing challenges that closely resemble current events. The Simpsons are a family of five, consisting of two parents, Homer and Marge, and their three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

Conspiracists state that “The Simpsons” have been known to predict the future and the show continues to surprise fans with its accuracy. This includes everything from Donald Trump becoming President (Season 11, Episode 17: “Bart to the Future”) to autocorrect becoming a technology feature in an episode aired in 1994 (Season 6, Episode 8: “Lisa on Ice”).

In this theory, we see scenes from two different episodes as well as a piece of artwork.

The first episode shows Marge and Maggie heading to an overcrowded concert (Season 15, Episode 8: “Marge vs. Singles, Seniors, Childless Couples and Teens, and Gays”). In the clip, Marge states, “This concert is oversold. It’s as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously.”

In the second episode of “The Simpsons,” we see a tabloid cover with the title “Bat Boy accurately predicts final four” (Season 21, Episode 23: Judge Me Tender). Travis Scott released a song titled “Dystopia” where the art cover looks almost identical to the tabloid featured in the show.

The resemblance is uncanny.https://t.co/iSnfogxB2M — Carina Branson (@BransonCarina) November 12, 2021

Finally, we see the artwork. Here you can see artist Liam Ayson’s interpretation of Travis Scott’s Astroworld album cover to look like it was featured in “The Simpsons.” This was created in 2018 for fun after the release of the album. This was not a prediction by Ayson, just simply a coincidence that has gone viral.

While many believe the theory, some do not. Twitter users urge fans to fact-check and do their research before giving into conspiracies, especially when it refers to tragedies.