WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The attorney representing Greg “The Hitman” Williams released a statement regarding allegations against him made by a former co-worker calling them “verifably false.”

Johnny Starks, also known as “DJ Koolout” on Power 93.5, alleges inappropriate behavior by Williams, his former supervisor. Williams has not spoken publicly about the allegations but made a statement on Facebook after Starks initially made the claim online. Williams said “The allegations being spread on social media by a former employee can never be proven because they are not true. I will share more at the appropriate time in the appropriate way.” An attorney representing Williams has now released a statement on his behalf.

The allegations by Johnny Starks on social media about a supposed bathroom incident after his show on July 6, and his termination the next day in retaliation, are verifiably false. Security videos prove Greg Williams left the building before Starks’ show ended that day. Further, the documented process of terminating Starks’ employment began long before, and had nothing to do with anything on, July 6. There was no bathroom incident and no retaliation. It is unfortunate and unfair to Williams that social media, and some traditional media outlets, have allowed unfounded allegations to be circulated so easily.” Donald N. Peterson, II, Graybill & Hazlewood, L.L.C.

Starks says he believed that Williams was pleased with his show and happy about ratings. Starks alleges Williams followed him into the bathroom at work and made inappropriate and unwanted advances. Starks says the day after the incident, he was fired, before he reported the alleged incident to radio management.

Starks said he has since filed a police report alleging sexual battery and did notify Audacy, the corporate owners of the radio station, about what he says happened.

An Audacy spokesperson released this statement after Starks initially went public with the allegations on social media: “We’ve recently become aware of certain allegations made by a former employee against Greg Williams. We take these issues seriously and will investigate them fully. While we investigate, we have no further comment.” The Audacy spokesperson also confirmed that as of July 15, Williams was not currently on the air in Wichita.

Wichita police have a report on this case but have not spoken to any details of their investigation.