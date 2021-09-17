Autumn & Art at Bradley Fair returns this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Autumn & Art at Bradley Fair will return this weekend and run through Sunday. The outdoor fine-art show and sale, which is free and open to the public, is celebrating its twelfth anniversary.

Attendees can browse and buy original fine-art works in 11 media, including paintings, jewelry, 2D mixed media, sculptures, drawings and photographs, as well as glass, wood, ceramic, metal and fiber pieces.

Autumn & Art 2021 features artists from 24 states, including 22 Kansas artists, who will compete for $7,000 in cash prizes. Produced by Wichita Festivals, the event went online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after drawing 32,000 guests in 2019.

“It’s a beautiful time of year to enjoy the outdoors and gorgeous artwork,” said Teri Mott, director of marketing and communication at WFI. “And it feels great to be out on Bradley Fair Parkway again, with our fellow art fans.”

Autumn & Art hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19. The festival takes place on Bradley Fair Parkway, just east of Bradley Fair at Rock Road and 21st Street North.