LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 22: A selection of “Baby Shark” toys are seen on a display at the annual “Toy Fair” at Olympia London on January 22, 2019 in London, England. The Toy Fair is the UK’s largest dedicated game and hobby event and aims to showcase the most anticipated products for the year ahead. […]

“Baby Shark” is not going away.

In fact, the song craze looks like it’s about to get a whole lot bigger!

Nickelodeon announced on Wednesday it has a Baby Shark TV show in the works, according to Deadline.

Nickelodeon will be partnering with SmartStudy, who’s behind Pinkfong, the company making the videos.

The popular song was first launched on YouTube back in 2015 and became an almost instant sensation.

In the past four years, the video has amassed more than 2.9 billion views on YouTube alone.