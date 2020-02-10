Backstreet Boys to stop at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena in August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following the success of last summer’s sold-out North American tour, the Backstreet Boys are excited to announce a second North American tour, stopping in Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena on Aug. 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com, selectaseat.com, in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, or by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328).

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”



LATEST STORIES: