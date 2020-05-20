Backstreet Boys tour postponed due to pandemic, Wichita concert was set for August 21

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the coronavirus pandemic still here for the foreseeable future, the Backstreet Boys aren’t coming to Wichita for awhile.

The boy band has decided to postpone their entire DNA World Tour in North America, originally scheduled to go from July to October. The tour included an August stop in Wichita.

“As much as we were looking forward to seeing you all this summer, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our fans,” the group said on Twitter. “We are officially postponing the DNA North American tour. Make sure you hang on to your tickets, because you know we’ll be back again!”

The group says it will make an announcement about the tour coming up next week. For updates, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

