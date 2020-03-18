Basement cam connects ‘Today’ show’s Savannah Guthrie

1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, Bingo canceled until further notice New Hope Christian Church, no services till March 26 Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Basement cam connects ‘Today’ show’s Savannah Guthrie

Entertainment

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Savannah Guthrie

FILE – This July 12, 2019 file photo shows co-host Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today show in New York. Guthrie worked at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and NBC provided her with a makeshift studio for her suburban New York basement, one illustration of how the media has had to adjust to new realities created by the coronavirus. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Working at home on Wednesday was a little more involved than a laptop and cellphone for “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

Feeling too sick to come to NBC’s Manhattan headquarters yet well enough to work, she had a makeshift studio set up in the basement of her suburban New York home and co-anchored the network morning show remotely with Hoda Kotb.

Al Roker, stuck at home because a “Today” show staffer he works with tested positive for the coronavirus, delivered the weather from his kitchen. Tom Costello reported on the virus’ impact from his home office in Maryland, an Emmy Award on the shelf behind him.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

For media, perhaps most surprising is how quickly the pandemic-induced adjustments stopped seeming unusual.

“I think it’s a good message,” said Libby Leist, the show’s executive producer. “We’ve been told by the government to stay indoors and I think it’s important to abide by that.”

Guthrie’s makeshift studio had two big lights, a blue background, television monitor and TelePrompter. “Today” show staff members dropped the equipment off and, playing it safe, quickly left, leaving it to Guthrie’s husband to run things.

“I wasn’t feeling my best,” a raspy Guthrie told viewers. “A little sore throat, some sniffles. I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren’t we?”

From her basement, she conducted remote interviews with Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Back at Rockefeller Center, the typical “Today” staff has been cut in half, and is practicing social distancing in the control room, Leist said. The producer, who generally works out of the control room, has instead been holed up in her office across the street. She runs down the day’s show with Guthrie and Kotb via Facetime.

Basement cam will have to work at least one more day with Guthrie.

“It did work pretty well,” Leist said. “I think the audio could be fixed a little bit.”

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

