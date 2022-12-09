(KTLA) – Disneyland guests won’t be able to venture into the Temple of the Forbidden Eye for quite some time.

The beloved Indiana Jones ride will be closed beginning on Jan. 9 for an extended refurbishment, according to the Disneyland website. The resort hasn’t provided a specific reopening date for the ride but announced that it will reopen in spring 2023.

The last time the ride underwent a significant refurbishment was in 2014, according to MousePlanet.

Disney fans have speculated that the new additions from the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be added to the ride during the repair process due to the movie’s 2023 premiere date.

The 28-year-old ride opened on March 3, 1995, and allowed guests to be immersed into the world of Indiana Jones.

The fast-paced thrill ride allows guests to join Jones on an adventure through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye to find the coveted treasure; however, explorers should avoid looking into the eyes of Mara.

According to the legend, Mara is an ancient deity who can grant temple visitors magical gifts such as eternal youth and riches.

While the Indiana Jones ride is a favorite for many Disneyland guests, it has shown signs of its age. Guests have captured and shared ride malfunctions on social media recently.

Due to the uptick in ride malfunctions, the attraction briefly closed in November but reopened soon after.