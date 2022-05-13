AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A benefit concert to help those impacted by the April 29 tornado, which tore through Andover and southeast Sedgwick County, is being organized in the neighboring community of Augusta.

The Augusta Historic Theatre says a dozen musical groups have donated their talents to the May 22 event.

“When I asked these local musicians to help our friends and neighbors devastated by the tornado, they didn’t hesitate,” Eric Birk, event organizer, said. “The music community loves to come together for a cause and give back.”

Here is the list of bands:

Big Fat Fun

Pastor Mike & the Demon Slayers Blues Band

Savannah Chestnut

Chronic Audio

Tequila Ridge

Big Red Horse

Terry Henry and Mike Pritchard

Epic

Dangie

Colton Kro

Kota Lewis

Whitnie Means

The event will include food trucks. Tickets are $20 and can be found online at augustahistorictheatre.org or purchased the day of the event.