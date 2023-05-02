WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bert “The Machine” Kreischer is bringing his “Tops Off World Tour” to Intrust Bank Arena.

The comedian is best known for his bit, “The Machine,” the true story about how he became involved with the Russian mafia while on a college trip to Russia in the 1990s. It has been made into a movie costarring Mark Hamill set to be released May 26.

In addition to numerous stand-up specials, Kreischer hosts the “Bertcast” podcast and co-hosts the podcast “Two Bears One Cave” with fellow comedian Tom Segura. In addition, he has a successful YouTube cooking show called “Something’s Burning.”

Kreischer will perform Friday, September 22, in Wichita. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT, or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Presale begins Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. with code TOPSOFF.