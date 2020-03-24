Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020

1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus continues to keep people inside their homes, now may be the perfect time to freshen up your Netflix watch list with some of the titles the streaming giant is adding for April, 2020.

Some of the highlights include the hit series “Community,” comedian Ricky Gervais’ “After Life: Season 2” and “Fauda.” Movie standouts include “Taxi Driver,” “Mud,” “Road to Perdition,” “The Death of Stalin,” “The Social Network,” “The Matrix,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Here’s everything coming and going in April:

Avail. 4/1/20

  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • Bloodsport
  • Cadillac Records
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
  • Community: Season 1-6
  • Deep Impact
  • God’s Not Dead
  • Just Friends
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space
  • Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • Minority Report
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mud
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
  • Promised Land
  • Road to Perdition
  • Salt
  • School Daze
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Soul Plane
  • Sunrise in Heaven
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Death of Stalin
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • The Hangover
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • The Roommate
  • The Runaways
  • The Social Network
  • Wildling

Avail. 4/2/20

  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  • Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Avail. 4/3/20

Avail. 4/4/20

Angel Has Fallen

Avail. 4/5/20

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Avail. 4/6/20

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/20

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/9/20

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/10/20

Avail. 4/11/20

CODE 8

Avail. 4/14/20

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/15/20

Avail. 4/16/20

Avail. 4/17/20

Avail. 4/18/20

The Green Hornet

Avail. 4/20/20

  • Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Vatican Tapes

Avail. 4/21/20

  • Bleach: The Assault
  • Bleach: The Bount
  • Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
  • Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
  • Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Avail. 4/22/20

  • Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
  • Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/23/20

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/20

Avail. 4/25/20

  • The Artist
  • Django Unchained

Avail. 4/26/20

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/27/20

Avail. 4/29/20

Avail. 4/30/20

LAST CALL

Leaving 4/4/20

  • American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

  • Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

  • 21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

  • Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

  • Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

  • The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

  • The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

  • National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Little Princess
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  • The Craft
  • Crash
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • Dirty Harry
  • Driving Miss Daisy
  • Friday the 13th
  • Good Burger
  • GoodFellas
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
  • Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
  • Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • Rounders
  • Scream 2
  • Scream 3
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • Space Jam
  • Spy Kids

