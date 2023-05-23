WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tickets are still available if you plan to see Hamilton at Century II in Wichita. However, The American Theatre Guild is warning that numerous third-party sellers are advertising tickets they do not have.

BroadwayWichita.com, Century2.com, and the Century II Box Office are the only official and authorized primary sellers of Hamilton tickets.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. Ticket prices range from $49–$119, with a select number of premium seats available from $149 for all performances.

The American Theatre Guild and the Century II Concert Hall are not affiliated with and do not cooperate with any resellers and cannot confirm the validity or stand behind tickets purchased from broker/resale sites.

When in doubt about where to purchase tickets, check with the Century II Concert Hall Box Office first, either in person at 225 W. Douglas or by calling 855-755-7328 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.