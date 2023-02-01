FILE – Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Grammy award-winning singer Beyonce’ announced a world tour on Wednesday morning with a stop in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

The superstar will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 18 as part of the “Renaissance World Tour.”

She announced the news of the stadium tour on her Instagram account. The first shows will be in Europe from May through June before she comes to North America in July.

Beyoncé released her most recent album, “Renaissance,” on July 29, 2022.

Ticket information and prices are not yet available.

A list of all dates can be found on Beyoncé’s website.