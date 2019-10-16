Blake Shelton brings ‘Friends and Heroes’ tour to Intrust Bank Arena March 11

FILE – This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton will be the face behind two new music venues in Tennessee and Oklahoma owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties. At a press conference Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in […]

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Country music star Blake Shelton will bring his “Friends and Heroes” tour to Intrust Bank Arena on March 11, 2020. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

Guests include Lauren Alaina with special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins.

The 16-date run will hit major cities throughout the Midwest and West Coast (full list below).

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” said Shelton. “Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour. We were only able to do a handful of shows last year, so we’re going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. Visit https://www.blakeshelton.com/ for links to buy. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select markets before the general public beginning Monday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. For Los Angeles, Wichita and Detroit, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Monday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

FRIENDS AND HEROES 2020″ DATES

2/13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

2/14 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

2/15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

2/20 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

2/21 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

2/22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

2/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/5 – Glendale, CA – Gila River Arena

3/6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

3/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*

3/11 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena*

3/12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

3/14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

3/19 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

3/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

3/21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

All tickets except where noted are on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on 10/25.

*On sale at 10:00 a.m. local on 11/1.

