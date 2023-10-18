WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Country music star Blake Shelton, with special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts, will be making a stop at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on March 29, 2024.

It is round two on the “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.” Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Fans can sign up for the exclusive fan presale by clicking here.

Shelton’s tour has earned widespread praise from the Louisville Courier-Journal, which said, “For two hours, Shelton made [the] arena feel like a wild country bar, where just about anything could happen and he was the bartender, slinging out music instead of shots.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune declared, “This throwback-themed concert tour … served as a reminder that the fun, wisecracking-but-tender coach we see on television is the same fella country music audiences still love seeing onstage.”