‘Blindspot’ kicks off its final season tonight on KSN

“Blindspot” kicks off its final season tonight.

The high-energy thriller finished season four with an explosive plot twist when a drone strike blew up the safe house where the tattoo task force was hiding as Jane Doe looked on.

Season Five begins with the question “Who’s left to fight the ruthless Madeline Burke?”

Audrey Esparza and Ashley Johnson have been part the team since the beginning, but tonight, one member of the core cast will not survive.

It’s a goodbye felt both on-screen and off.

“The friendships and the lessons that I learned from this show I will take with me for the rest of my life,” Johnson says.

Still, there is an advantage to knowing when the end is near.

“Knowing there was an end made everything a little more nostalgic, everything a little bigger, everything more exciting,” Esparza says.

That excitement will play out over 11 episodes, and for a show that began five years ago with star Jamie Alexander slowly crawling out of a duffle bag in Times Square, this season promises to pick up the pace.

“There’s no fat on this season,” Esparza says. “There’s action, there’s adventure, there’s mystery, there’re reveals at every turn. It’s not your average network show, and I think we’re all really proud of that.”

You can watch tonight at 8 p.m. on KSN.

LATEST STORIES: