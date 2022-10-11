(KFDX/KJTL) — The “Tom, Mark, and Travis Show” is making a comeback in 2023.

Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is reunited with the band ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, October 14.

The band also announced on Tuesday an upcoming world tour that will begin in March 2023 and teased a new album, all with DeLonge involved.

DeLonge and fellow vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus founded Blink-182 in 1992 in Southern California, along with their original drummer, Scott Raynor. Raynor was replaced in 1998 by Travis Barker, solidifying what became their most well-known and successful lineup.

DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker recorded three albums together before the band went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2005, in part due to DeLonge’s desire to spend more time with his family. They reunited for several years after a performance at the 2009 Grammy Awards, but DeLonge again left the band in 2014.

DeLonge was replaced by Matt Skiba of The Alkaline Trio in 2015. Skiba sang and played guitar on two studio albums for Blink-182, 2016’s “California” and 2019’s “Nine.” He does not appear to be among the lineup for Blink-182’s upcoming tour, according to the band’s website.

Tickets for Blink-182’s worldwide reunion tour go on sale on Monday, October 17, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. local time.