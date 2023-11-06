WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bluey’s Big Play is coming to Wichita in 2024. The shows will be at Concert Hall on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21.

Tickets start at $29.75 and go on sale on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Century II Box Office or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on a live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”