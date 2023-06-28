WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Radio personality Bobby Bones will be in Wichita for the Comedically Inspirational On Tour in August, and a second show has been added on Friday, August 11, at 7 p.m. Limited tickets remain for Saturday, August 12.

The presale for the tickets for the second show starts Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. with presale code: LAUGH. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m.

Once the public sale begins, tickets will be available in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman. Tickets run from $46 to $116 for VIPs.

“The Bobby Bones Show” broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 morning show with millions of monthly listeners.